Crews search for plane that went missing Monday

Crews are searching for a plane that disappeared Monday afternoon near Colville.

The Spokesman-Review reports the pilot, a 67-year-old Colville man, left Colville Municipal Airport around noon Monday in his Cessna 182 Skylane.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says when the man did not return on time, his family alerted authorities.

The agency's Aviation Search and Rescue has been working with teams from Stevens and Spokane counties.

No emergency beacon signals or other distress signals had been recorded in the area as of Tuesday morning. Two search flights searched Monday night and didn't find any signs of the plane.

The search shifted to a ground mission Tuesday afternoon due to weather and visibility.

With fog and low clouds forecast for Wednesday, WSDOT will wait to decide whether to fly search planes until the morning.