Police: WSU fraternity member dies; may be alcohol related

Police say a Washington State University fraternity member at Alpha Tau Omega has died and that alcohol may have been a factor in his death.

KREM-TV reports Pullman police and fire crews were sent to the fraternity at about 8:35 a.m. Tuesday for a 19-year-old man who was unconscious and not breathing at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

Other fraternity members performed CPR until medics arrived.

Pullman Police Operations Commander Jake Opgenorth says medics determined the man had died and preliminary investigation indicates the death may be alcohol related.

The Whitman County Coroner will determine the official manner and cause of death. His name hasn't been released.

WSU spokesman Phil Weiler said in response to the situation, all fraternities and sororities within the WSU Greek community have self-imposed an suspension of all social events for the rest of the semester.

An investigation is ongoing.