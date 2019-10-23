Second mushroom picker goes missing

An elderly mushroom picker from Beaverton, Oregon, was reported missing in Skamania County north of Carson — the second missing picker in less than two weeks.

The Longview Daily News reports the Skamania County Sheriff's Office is looking for 78-year-old Richard Sugai.

He was picking with family members when he disappeared Saturday, according to a press release.

He was reportedly wearing dark clothing and was prepared for rain but has a medical condition that requires daily medication, according to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office.

Searches began on Saturday and continued Sunday and Monday. Adjoining picking and hunting camps have been notified, but no sign of Sugai as of Tuesday morning.

Jung VanAtta, 74, disappeared in Skamania County northwest of Stevenson the previous Saturday. She was found three days later.