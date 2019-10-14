Natural gas leak secured in Seattle after several hours

A natural gas leak at a construction site in Seattle's University District that prompted evacuations has been secured hours after it began.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to Northeast 45th Street and Brooklyn Avenue Northeast around 1:45 p.m. Monday Buildings including the University of Washington Tower were evacuated.

An evacuation zone was set around the leak and then expanded.

Puget Sound Energy crews arrived on scene at 2:30 p.m. and just before 5:30 p.m. authorities said the utility had secured the leak.

Officials say it appears an excavator struck a gas line.

Firefighters and the utility planned to check the primary buildings that were evacuated and that the public would be allowed back in after that.

Last week, a gas leak in Seattle led to evacuations and injured three Puget Sound Energy workers. Seattle Fire says contractors were digging using an excavator, which hit and ruptured a line.