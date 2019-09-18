California neo-Nazi running for seat on Garden City council

A still image from a video of Patrick Little addressing voters on California’s primary election night in 2018.

Patrick Little, an openly anti-Semitic man who denied the Holocaust as a California candidate for Dianne Feinstein’s U.S. Senate seat, is now running for a seat on the City Council of Garden City.

Little made national headlines last year when, running against Feinstein, he said he wanted a United States “free from Jews.” Little, a Republican who once had an endorsement from David Duke, former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, wants to win one of two seats in Garden City’s at-large elections.

In Garden City, the top two vote-getting candidates win the election. Pam Beaumont, president of the council, is running for re-election, as is incumbent councilman James Page. Other candidates in the election are Jeff Stephenson and Wendy-Carver Herbert.

The California GOP publicly denounced Little in May 2017 and several times thereafter after he was kicked out of the state’s Republican convention. He posted a YouTube video of himself stepping on an Israeli flag and calling the state’s Republican Party “nothing but Zionist stooges.” That video has since been taken down because the account he used to post it has been terminated.

He tried to unseat Feinstein, a Democrat and one of the first two Jewish women to serve in the U.S Senate, in 2018. One poll showed him ranked in second place with 18% of the vote, but he ended up taking 12th place among 35 candidates in the primary, receiving nearly 90,000 votes.

California has a “top-two” primary system, where voters choose from a list of all candidates regardless of party, and the top two face off in the general election.

Mayor calls Little’s statements ‘baloney’

Ada County Republican Party Chairman Ryan Davidson said Wednesday that he had never heard of Little. He pointed out that because Garden City has nonpartisan elections, Little cannot run as a Republican. Because he hadn’t heard of him, Davidson said he could offer no other comment.

Mayor John Evans said he doesn’t think voters will take Little seriously because his viewpoints are nowhere close to those of Garden City residents.

“His public statements targeting the Jewish community as acting against this country are baloney,” Evans said in a phone call.

Evans went on to say that though he respected Little’s First Amendment rights, Garden City has never been a place for those attitudes and “now is not the time to start.”

When Little answered a phone call Wednesday from the Statesman, he asked the reporter to call him back later. He did not answer subsequent calls or messages.

His robocalls said Sandpoint would be ‘regional capital’

It was not clear Wednesday when he moved from California to Garden City. In August 2018, he made headlines again for 59-second robocalls that began with Little saying “America has a Jewish problem” over an instrumental version of “I’ll Be There For You,” a 1995 song by The Rembrandts that is best known as the theme song to the sitcom “Friends.”

The Spokesman-Review reported that in the message, Little said he planned to make Sandpoint, a city in Bonner County in North Idaho, one of his “regional capitals,” since it is in an area that has a history of fighting off “leftists,” including Jewish people.

It does not appear that he successfully established anything.

According to his website, Little is originally from Maine and served in Afghanistan as part of the U.S. Marines. He was once a was once a pro-Israel libertarian, Newsweek reported in May 2018, but after he read “The Culture of Critique,” a trilogy of books by psychologist Kevin McDonald that are largely considered to be anti-Semitic, his views changed. He told a Newsweek reporter that he admires Adolf Hitler. He shares alt-right memes on his website and Facebook page.

Little’s website also says he is also running a presidential campaign as a Nationally Social Democratic American Patriot Republican. His campaign platform is based on the “full expulsion of Jews from the United States” by 2022. He blames many problems, including the trans-Atlantic slave trade and academic discrimination, on Jewish people.

A Little campaign posted on Facebook says, “He dares to say what others won’t. No more Jewish supremacy. No more opioid epidemic. No more open borders. No more white genocide.”

Rabbi calls behavior ‘very ugly’

Rabbi Dan Fink, of Boise’s Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel temple, said he considers Little to be a fringe candidate and hopes voters agree. He called Little’s behavior “very, very ugly.”

“I’ve been here for 25 years, and there’s not been a candidate with these views to my knowledge,” Fink said. “In certain statewide races, we’ve had some pretty fringey candidates, but I don’t have any memory of someone in the Treasure Valley running on a blatantly, openly, violently anti-Semitic platform like that.”

Little’s neo-Nazi ties as they relate to his Garden City candidacy were first reported by the Idaho Press.