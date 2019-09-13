Pierce County state representative named chairwoman of busy House committee

The ABCs of Washington state’s government Washington ratified its constitution in 1889 and created three branches of government modeled after the federal government: executive, legislative and judicial. Here is who serves in each branch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington ratified its constitution in 1889 and created three branches of government modeled after the federal government: executive, legislative and judicial. Here is who serves in each branch.

A House member representing a Pierce County district will replace another as chairwoman of the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee.

The Democratic caucus on Thursday elected Rep. Christine Kilduff of University Place to succeed Speaker-designate Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma as chair of one of the busiest House committees.

“The foundation of our democracy is making sure every person has access to justice and is treated equally under our laws,” Kilduff said in a written statement. “That’s the role of this committee, and it’s a big job. I look forward to working with lawmakers from both parties and every corner of our state on the issues of civil rights and justice.”

Kilduff was first elected to the House in 2014. She represents District 28 that includes western Tacoma and half of Lakewood, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, DuPont, Steilacoom, Fircrest and University Place.

