Northwest News
If the weather cooperates, here’s where you might see the northern lights this weekend
Northern lights flood northwest sky with bright green aurora borealis
If the clouds clear over Washington state this weekend, there’s a good chance that the northern lights will be visible, meteorologists said.
A strong solar storm is creating the kind of geomagnetic activity that causes the northern lights, or aurora borealis, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which studies space weather.
“Aurora may be seen as low as New York to Wisconsin to Washington state,” NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center said at its website.
Highest storm activity will be Friday, Aug. 30 to Sunday, Sept. 1, NOAA said.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service forecast for Bellingham calls for mostly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday nights, with clear skies by Sunday night.
Auroras often appear as a green or red glow in the northern horizon, and it’s possible that the phenomenon could be seen through clouds.
A few days ago, sky-watchers saw the aurora at Crater Lake National Park in southern Oregon.
