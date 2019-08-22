Presidential bid over, Inslee announces his 2020 run will be for another term as governor

Jay Inslee: Can a climate change crusader become president? Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee joined a crowded race of Democratic candidates for the White House on March 1. Inslee is positioning himself as the only candidate to make defeating climate change the No. 1 priority. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee joined a crowded race of Democratic candidates for the White House on March 1. Inslee is positioning himself as the only candidate to make defeating climate change the No. 1 priority.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that he is seeking a third term next year.

In an email to supporters the morning after ending his nearly-six month race for the White House, Inslee said: “I want to continue to stand with you in opposing Donald Trump and rejecting his hurtful and divisive agenda, while strengthening and enhancing Washington state’s role as a progressive beacon for the nation. Which is why I’m announcing today my intention to run for a third term as Washington’s governor.”

If Inslee wins, he would become the first governor to secure a third term since Dan Evans, a Republican who served from 1965 until 1977.

Washington voters have not elected a Republican as governor since 1980. John Spellman, a former King County Executive, did not win re-election in 1984.

So far, two Republicans have announced bids for governor, state Sen. Phil Fortunato and Republic Police Chief Loren Culp of eastern Washington.