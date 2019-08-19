Northwest News
Family and a dog rescued from cliff in Tacoma’s Point Defiance Park
Three people and a dog had to be rescued from a cliff in Point Defiance Park on Monday night, according to Tacoma Fire.
Crews were called out around 9:30 p.m. after an adult, two children and a dog became stuck about 100 feet below the top of the cliff near the Bridges Viewpoint on Five Mile Drive.
It was unclear how the group got stuck.
A technical team was able to rappel to the adult and children and help them safely return to the clifftop.
No one was injured.
