Semi truck rolled and burst into flames on SR 512 in Parkland, snarling traffic

A semi truck rolled on state Route 512 in Parkland early Monday, bursting into flames and snarling traffic during the morning commute.



The crash occurred about 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Portland Avenue East, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.

The semi got a flat tire and the driver lost control, rolling the truck.

It was not immediately clear why the tractor-trailer burst into flames.

The driver was taken to an area hospital but did not have major injuries, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

All eastbound lanes and some of the westbound lanes were blocked for several hours during the investigation and cleanup.

The lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m. but officials warned traffic will be slow moving.

“Congestion will last for some time, though,” WSDOT tweeted. “Still recommend finding an alternate route for a little while longer to avoid the backups.”