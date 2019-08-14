Bellingham police arrest man on suspicion of first-degree murder of woman he knew

Here’s what the Bellingham Police Department does The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits.

Bellingham police arrested a 22-year-old Burlington man on suspicion of murdering a 22-year-old woman who was known to him early Wednesday, Aug. 14, inside her apartment.

Rigoberto Galvan was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder at 6:21 a.m. Wednesday, according to jail records.

According to a press release, officers responded at 12:20 a.m. to the 900 block of 20th Street for the report of multiple shots fired.

According to unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts at the time, multiple callers reported hearing shots fired at the Andrea Ridge Apartments, after a male suspect climbed into an apartment through a window and shot a female victim.

Galvan was seen inside the apartment holding a gun, according to the release, and several gunshots were heard shortly afterwards.

Shortly afterwards, Galvan reportedly called 911 to inform police he was the one who had fired the shots and where he was located.

Western Washington University Police Department officers located Galvan and took him into custody without incident, according to the release.

Bellingham police officers arrived at the apartment and found the woman critically injured by several gun shots, the release said. Officers attempted life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful, and she died at the scene.

The Bellingham Police Department Investigations Division and a team of Crime Scene Investigators are continuing the investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released while next of kin is notified, the release said.

Bellingham police are continuing to work with WWU police and administration due to the proximity to the campus, the release stated, and the school will contact students and faculty with further information on available services.