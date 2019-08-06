Firefighters make good progress on 250-acre wildfire north of McCall; smoke settles in Riggins

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation.

The Nethker Fire is burning about 30 miles north of McCall. Here’s a view of the fire from the sky at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. Fire activity tends to increase in the mid- to late afternoon. Payette National Forest/inciweb

Riggins is more than 40 miles west of Burgdorf — where firefighters are working to contain the 250-acre Nethker Fire — but smoke drifting into town has worried some residents.

Brian Harris, a spokesman for the Payette National Forest, said Riggins is likely also getting smoke from the 2,000-acre Cove Creek Fire, burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

“In the evening, the smoke settles into the canyon and comes down the Main Salmon River corridor,” Harris said. “Some folks in Riggins are concerned about the fire activity. They’re not threatened. It’s just, unfortunately, they’re the recipient of a fair amount of smoke.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As temperatures rise and winds change during the day, the smoke clears.

Cloud cover and lower temperatures Tuesday decreased fire activity and made conditions more favorable for the 230 firefighters and support personnel working the Nethker Fire, which is burning in heavy timber about 30 miles north of McCall and just 3 miles southwest of Burgdorf. The Type II Incident Management Team was taking over management of the fire Tuesday night, Harris said.

Check out this video of the #NethkerFire burning near Burgdorf Hot Springs. The fire has already burned at least 150 acres and is prompting evactuations.



The latest info https://t.co/3p5Js8JxxO



: Amy Newcomb pic.twitter.com/aLvYrzpPsk — 6 On Your Side (@IdahoOnYourSide) August 5, 2019

Harris said Monday that 15 to 20 structures in Burgdorf were threatened. That’s still true but fire officials do not anticipate the need to evacuate residents from Burgdorf.

Jeanette Campground and dispersed camp sites nearby remained closed Tuesday, while major roads in the area remained open, including Warren Wagon Road.

Bergdorf Hot Springs was closed Monday but “tentatively” opened Tuesday, according to the the site’s Facebook page.

“What an incredible firefighting effort that is currently taking place across from us!!!” Burgdorf Hot Springs posted on the page Tuesday. “All of the firefighters & supporting aircrafts are doing absolutely everything possible to stop this fire and it is truly amazing to witness. Thank you all so much!!! The fire is still very active so we are cautiously watching.”