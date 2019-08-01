Northwest News

Plane lands on busy Pierce County road due to fuel problem

Plane lands on busy Spanaway Road

A small plane landed on Pacific Avenue in Spanaway early Thursday morning. By
Up Next
A small plane landed on Pacific Avenue in Spanaway early Thursday morning. By

A single-engine plane landed on a busy road in Pierce County Thursday morning after the aircraft had a fuel issue, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Nobody was injured.

The emergency landing occurred about 8:20 a.m. on Pacific Avenue between 135th Street South and 143rd Street South, near Spanaway and Parkland.

“It was right in the middle of the road,” said sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.

The pilot was the only person on board.

The plane has been moved to a nearby parking lot to allow traffic to get by.

It was not immediately clear where the pilot was coming from or where he was headed.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  