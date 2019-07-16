Flying metal rod narrowly misses Tacoma driver as it pierces car on state Route 16

Driver lucky to be alive after flying metal bar punctures windshield A woman received only a cut from a flying metal bar that punctured her windshield Tuesday morning on an offramp to Sprague Avenue in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A woman received only a cut from a flying metal bar that punctured her windshield Tuesday morning on an offramp to Sprague Avenue in Tacoma.

A woman came within inches of being struck by an airborne metal bar while driving on state Route 16 in Tacoma Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on the westbound ramp to Sprague Avenue just before 8:30 a.m.

A vehicle ahead of the woman’s car struck the bar and sent it aloft, said Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste.

“It basically made it a projectile into her windshield,” Batiste said.

The 4- to 5-foot-long bar shot through the windshield and impaled itself between the driver’s side door and her left leg.

The bar gave her a slight cut on her leg. She refused medical treatment, Batiste said.

The State Patrol was unable to determine the origin of the bar.

“Secure your load,” Bastiste tweeted.