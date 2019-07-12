Northwest News
Woman fatally struck by train in Tacoma
A woman was killed early Friday after she was struck by a freight train in Tacoma.
It’s unclear what she was doing on the train tracks near Dock Street and East 15th Street.
The woman has not been identified.
Police said the incident happened about 12:45 a.m.
The train was heading from Portland to Seattle, a Burlington Northern Sante Fe spokesman said.
Train traffic was stopped for several hours but has since resumed.
