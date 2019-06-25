Woman killed, 2 young children hurt in crash

Authorities say a woman was killed and two young children were critically injured in a crash east of Redmond, Washington.

KIRO reports the crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The Washington State Patrol said the children, one an infant and the other about 4 years old, were taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash - a black car and a white pickup. The woman and children were in the black car, and a man was driving the pickup. He was taken to the hospital as well with unknown injuries.

Troopers said one of the vehicles was in the wrong lane when the crash happened.