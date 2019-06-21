Fugitive suspected in New York City rape and beating of woman arrested in Bellingham

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

A 53-year-old man wanted on fugitive warrants out of New York on suspicion of the rape and beating of a 29-year-old woman that lasted nearly six hours in late May in a Queens house, was arrested Thursday, June 20, in Bellingham.

The Bellingham Police Department booked Michael Edward Hosang into Whatcom County Jail on fugitive from justice warrants, according to jail records, and he is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bail.

According to Whatcom County Superior Court documents, Bellingham Police received a warrant from the New York Police Department and the United States Marshals Service for Hosang for the felony crimes of first-degree rape, first degree criminal sexual acts, first-degree aggravated sexual abuse, second-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

A U.S. Marshals release stated that marshals led a District of Washington Violent Offender Task Force along with members of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force in Thursday’s arrest of Hosang.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hosang was staying in a Bellingham hotel and was arrested without incident, according to the release.

“We would like to thank our partners in New York for requesting our assistance and flying out to the Pacific Northwest to help assist our team in locating Hosang,” Acting U.S. Marshal Jacob Green said in the release. “The arrest of this violent fugitive, across the United States of American, shows the hard work and dedication of our law enforcement agencies to ensure safety and security to all.”

According to New York City Criminal Court documents, the victim stated that at approximately 6 a.m. on May 30 Hosang punched her in the face several times and struck her in the body, causing her to fall. Hosang then reportedly strangled the victim.

Hosang then ripped off her clothing and raped the victim repeatedly, according to court documents.

The victim said she tried to flee, but Hosang caught her before she could reach the door, grabbed her ankles, struck her in the head and body with an object and dragged her to an upstairs room, documents state. Hosang then reportedly tied her feet with a strap and restrained her arms with handcuffs that were attached to the wall.

The victim said Hosang beat her for several hours and told her he was going to kill her, documents state, but she was able to free her hands when Hosang left the room for water. The victim reportedly jumped out a second story window, slid down a drain pipe and ran naked down the street until she was able to flag down a passing vehicle. The driver covered her and called 911.

The victim suffered substantial pain, bruising, swelling and lacerations to numerous parts of her body and a fractured cheekbone, court documents said. The victim was 29, according to the NYPD Crime Stoppers website.

Other victims have come forward alleging that Hosang committed similar violent acts against them, the marshals release said.

Hosang made his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court Thursday for the local fugitive charge, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Evan Jones told The Bellingham Herald.

Jones said extradition proceedings have begun, meaning the New York governor will be seeking an extradition warrant out of Gov. Jay Inslee’s office — a process that usually takes 60 to 90 days.