Burglary suspect dies after he is shot by Centralia police officer
An 18-year-old burglary suspect from Winlock has died at an area hospital after he was shot by a Centralia police officer early Tuesday.
About 5 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 1400 block of Logan Street in Centralia. The suspect was reportedly armed.
After officers arrived, one officer confronted the suspect and shots were fired.
The shooting is under investigation.
No other details were released.
