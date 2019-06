Motorcyclist killed in Pacific crash

One motorcyclist has died and another was injured in a crash on State Route 167.

KIRO-TV reports one of the motorcyclists died at the scene of the crash Friday afternoon in Pacific.

According to deputies, the motorcyclist went down and was run over by the other one.

The surviving motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Deputies say the motorcyclists had been traveling faster than other traffic. But they add the motorcyclists were not traveling at extreme speeds.