Authorities say speed caused deadly motorcycle crash
Authorities say a 68-year-old woman was killed and a 63-year-old man was injured when their motorcycle crashed in northwestern Washington state.
The Bellingham Herald reports Linda Loney and Gerald McConnell, both of Granite Falls, hit a guardrail Sunday after failing to round a curve on Mosquito Lake Road in Whatcom County.
Washington State Patrol says the speed of the motorcycle caused the crash. Both riders were wearing helmets.
McConnell was taken to a Bellingham hospital.
The wreck occurred a week after a 20-year-old Bellingham woman was killed in a motorcycle crash on the same road nearly 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away.
