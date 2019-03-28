Idaho mom who prompted Amber Alert planned to inject bleach into daughter, police say

A mother who triggered an Amber Alert last week told police she was planning to inject bleach into herself and her child to rid themselves of parasites, according to court documents.





Brooke A. Helmandollar, 41, has been charged with criminal mistreatment of her 10-year-old daughter.

Court records indicate she may have mental health issues.

Police found bleach in a Nampa, Idaho, motel where the mother and daughter were staying, and also charcoal and materials for enemas, which Helmandollar also said she would use on herself and her daughter, court documents said.

FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!

The child was placed in Child Protective Services custody following the arrest in Cheney, according to court records. After being arrested, Helmandollar said the bleach was for cleaning and not injecting.

Her husband, John Helmandollar, is also being investigated for child endangerment. Police said he repeatedly did not express concern for his daughter’s safety during the investigation. Jon Helmandollar is the head football coach at Columbia High School in Nampa and is a former Boise State football player.

When told an Amber Alert had been issued to find his wife and daughter, he responded, “That’s not going to make me look good,” according to court records.

He also allegedly lied to police about his wife and daughter’s whereabouts, court records state.

Brooke Helmandollar pulled her daughter out of school March 12, and a school staff member noticed her car’s seats were covered with protective plastic. Helmandollar told the staff member they would be staying in a hotel because their house was infected with parasites and insects.

Police are searching through the cellphone, Facebook and Snapchat records of Brooke Helmandollar, according to search warrants filed at the Spokane County Courthouse.