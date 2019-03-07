Nampa man will spend at least 17 years in prison for raping woman in her home

A Nampa man found guilty of breaking into a woman’s home last summer and raping her while she was unconscious was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years in prison, including 17 years before he’s eligible for parole, according to a release from the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office.
Joshua A. Hays, 36, was found guilty of rape in burglary after a jury trial in December.
“The defendant in this case invaded a victim’s home in the middle of the night and raped her while her son was sleeping upstairs,” Canyon County Prosecutor Brian Taylor said in the release. “It’s one of the most heinous crimes I can think of. There is no doubt that he is a danger to society and belongs in prison.”
The crime was committed in August 2018.
Police said the victim had met Hays at a local bar. He had asked where everyone was meeting after the bar closed, and she gave him her home address.
At about 1 a.m. the next morning, she awoke to find him in her bedroom. She told him to get out and then, still feeling the effects of intoxication, she went back to sleep. She later woke to find him raping her. She fought him off verbally and physically, then was able to lock herself in a bathroom.
Judge Thomas W. Whitney ordered Hays not to have any contact with the victim for 60 years. Hays must pay a $5,000 fine and court costs.
