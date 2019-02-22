Forecast: Next storm might bring 2 to 3 feet of snow to Boise mountains

Northwest News

By Katy Moeller

February 22, 2019 05:45 PM

A racer makes his way down the mountain during a middle school intermediate heat at Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area.
Yes, you read that right: The Boise mountains could get 2 to 3 feet of snow over the next four days, according to the National Weather Service.

But relatively little snow is expected in the Treasure Valley — perhaps a half-inch in Boise on Saturday. But that’s about it, according to lead forecaster Les Colin.

This storm is coming directly off the Pacific Ocean, and it’s packing a lot of moisture. The big story is the mountains.

The Boise mountains will get 3 to 6 inches on Saturday, and much more snow Sunday through Tuesday. It appears there will lots of fresh powder for skiing, just about anyplace in southwest or west-central Idaho, this weekend.

Projected snowfall totals:

  • Bogus Basin: 24 to 36 inches
  • Banner Summit: 36 to 48 inches
  • Brundage: 24 to 26 inches
  • Mores Creek: 36 to 48 inches
  • Tamarack: 24 to 36 inches
  • Sun Valley: 18 to 24 inches

For the latest on road conditions around the state, visit 511.idaho.gov.

