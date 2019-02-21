Idaho’s Aaron Paul will be featured in ‘Breaking Bad’ sequel, honored at film festival

Actor Aaron Paul will receive a special award for his achievements at the Sun Valley Film Festival on March 15, Variety reported this week.
But the main reason the 39-year-old actor is generating so much buzz lately is this: Jesse Pinkman is back.
Paul won wide acclaim for playing the role of Pinkman — a 20-something ne’er-do-well who cooks meth with high school chemistry teacher Walter White — in the five-season AMC series “Breaking Bad,” the last of which was released in 2012-13. Paul won three supporting actor Emmys for the role.
A movie sequel to the hugely popular show is in the works by creator Vince Gilligan, and it will focus on Pinkman’s fate, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project has been under wraps, but The Albuquerque (N.M.) Journal reported that filming began in New Mexico last November. (The original show was set in Albuquerque.)
The two-hour movie is expected to air on Netflix, then AMC, in late 2019 or early 2020, according to the LA Times.
An Idaho native, Paul was born in Emmett and graduated from Centennial High in Boise. He’s got 2.6 million followers on Twitter and draws huge crowds when he makes public appearances in Boise.
His Boise home, which was listed on Airbnb, was featured in Britain’s The Daily Mail in 2016. On “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that year, he did a “community calendar” segment about McCall.
This past December, he posted on Twitter that he’s taking a break from “all things social media” and “keeping my head up and phone down for a little while.”
Paul will receive the Pioneer Award at the Sun Valley Film Festival next month. Variety presents the award to those who are industry innovators, according to the film festival’s website:
“The award builds upon the legacy of artists who are part of Sun Valley’s richly cinematic history: figures such as Clark Gable, Marilyn Monroe, and Ernest Hemingway,” the site says.
Others who have won the award include Mark Duplass and Kate Bosworth.
Paul has appeared in numerous other television shows, including HBO’s “Big Love,” and in movies such as “Mission: Impossible III,” “A Long Way Down,” “Exodus,” “Triple 9,” “Eye in the Sky” and “Central Intelligence.”
