Snowboarder suffers fatal injuries in collision with SUV near Bogus Basin

A 32-year-old snowboarder who tried to jump Bogus Basin Road Saturday afternoon collided with an SUV that was traveling up the mountain — and later died at a local hospital, according to Idaho State Police.
The snowboarder was identified by police as Shea Hemlick of Meridian.
The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m. near milepost 15 on Bogus Basin Road in Boise County.
Hemlick was snowboarding outside the boundary of the ski area when he attempted to jump the road. No information about the circumstances that led up to that was available late Saturday night.
The snowboarder collided with a 2006 Hummer H2. He wasn’t wearing a helmet, police said.
Hemlick was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The juvenile driver of the Hummer and a passenger, also a juvenile, were wearing seatbelts; they were not taken to the hospital.
Bogus Basin Road was blocked for about three hours while first responders rendered aid and investigated the crash.
