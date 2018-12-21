2 priests resign from Gonzaga after abusive clergy report

Two Jesuit priests have resigned as vice presidents of Gonzaga University amid questions about their handling of sexual abuse allegations against other clergy.
The Spokesman-Review reports that Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh made the announcement Friday in a letter to students, faculty and staff.
The Rev. Frank Case resigned after a news report revealed he recommended a pedophile priest for a job at a Tacoma hospital three decades ago.
The Rev. Pat Lee, a former Jesuit provincial leader who oversaw campus ministry at Gonzaga, resigned a day after the Catholic Diocese of Spokane issued a statement saying the Jesuits had not informed the current bishop about accused priests living on the Gonzaga campus.
The Center for Investigative Reporting reported Monday that the Jesuits had sent at least 20 priests facing sexual abuse allegations to Gonzaga.
