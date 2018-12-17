Northwest News

Reese murder is one of at least 21 unsolved murder cases in Treasure Valley since 1980

By Katy Moeller

December 17, 2018 08:09 PM

Four years ago today, Christopher Reese was murdered at the Jacksons store in Notus.

The 25-year-old store clerk and father of a young child was gunned down in a overnight robbery, about a week before Christmas. The two masked killers used a handcart to wheel the store safe out of the building, and fled in Reese’s car.

This year, Jacksons Food Stores doubled the reward for information leading to the arrest of the men who killed Reese to $100,000, officials said at a press conference last week, KIVI-Channel 6 reported. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 208-343-2677 (COPS).

The Reese case is one of at least 21 unsolved murder cases in the Treasure Valley, according to information provided by seven local law enforcement agencies.

Treasure Valley Unsolved Murders since 1980

  • Dec. 17, 2014: Christopher Reese, 25, of Notus, was shot to death while working at the Jacksons Food Store on U.S. 20/26 on the east side of Notus.

  • June 3, 1997: Martin Martinez-Espino, 28, was shot outside his house on Beacon Light Road near Star. The migrant worker had been in the country just five weeks. Investigators were not sure that was his real name.

  • April 21, 1994: Cheryle D. Barratt, 49, was found in an apartment on North 6th Street in Boise. Her throat was slit.

  • July 5, 1986: Gary Lenon, 31, was stabbed more than 100 times; his body was found in his Wilder apartment. Jose Ballardo was considered a possible suspect but fled the state.

  • March 29, 1982: Susan Marie Fisher, 34. Found dead in bathtub in Garden City. Her cause of death was strangulation.

Source: Boise Police Department, Garden City Police Department, Meridian Police Department, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Nampa Police Department, Caldwell Police Department and Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.



