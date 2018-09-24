This tiny Washington town bought a vintage hearse for its Halloween celebration

Longtime owner John Corbin tells about the new $4 million Chuck E. Cheese restaurant he just finished having built in the Vista Field area of Kennewick. The new building has more seating and game space compared to their previous location.
The most expensive personal property ever listed in Thurston, Pierce and Mason counties is for sale in Tenino, Wash.. The property features a meditation room, a blind archery range, and landscaping modeled after The Garden of Cosmic Speculation.
Teachers and other school employees were in high spirits as they learned about the latest contract offer at Mount Tahoma High School on September 14, 2018. The expectation was there would easily be enough votes to accept the offer.
A helicopter crew with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Bellingham deployed to the East Coast Wednesday, Sept. 12 to help with search-and-rescue missions and relief efforts in areas impacted by Hurricane Florence.
WARNING: Graphic content. Auburn police published this surveillance video Monday to get help identifying three customers who raided a store on Auburn Way S. after the clerk collapsed Sept. 8. Police ask anyone with information to call 253-288-7403.
Social worker Shawn Briley visits clients in their homes or wherever they can meet her in McCall, Donnelly and Cascade. Weather is a factor in rural Idaho and that keeps clients from visiting her office — so she often goes to them.
Idaho company LCW Supercritical Technologies has developed a yarn-like material that can be used to effectively pull uranium for nuclear fuel and other heavy metals from seawater, turning nuclear power into a true renewable resource.
Grizzly bear biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks captured two adult male grizzly bears in Northwest Montana in August 2018. The bears were then re-released without being drugged or handled, but one had quite the reaction.
