A new method allows scientists to pull uranium from seawater
Idaho company LCW Supercritical Technologies has developed a yarn-like material that can be used to effectively pull uranium for nuclear fuel and other heavy metals from seawater, turning nuclear power into a true renewable resource.
Grizzly bear biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks captured two adult male grizzly bears in Northwest Montana in August 2018. The bears were then re-released without being drugged or handled, but one had quite the reaction.
Following the 2015 wildfires that blanketed Eastern Washington state, Mishka, a four-year-old sea otter at the Seattle Aquarium, developed asthma. Staff at the Seattle Aquarium trained Mishka to use an inhaler, using food as an incentive.
Witnesses reported what they thought was an abduction attempt Wednesday night on the walking trails at Heritage Park in Olympia. On Thursday, Washington State Patrol said a credible tip led them to the perpetrators and called the event a hoax.
Vance Creek Bridge, the second tallest arched railroad bridge in the U.S., has become a magnet for young people to illegally climb it and shoot selfies for social media. The bridge, located in the Olympic Mountains, is dangerous, says its owner.
Air quality should continue to improve as onshore flow pushes marine air into the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service. The latest smoke forecast shows continued improvement Thursday, Aug. 15, was some lingering smoke aloft.
A heavy haze of smoke from wildfires in British Columbia hangs over northwest Washington Monday, August 13. Northwest Clean Air officials advise residents to limit outdoor activities if possible. About 600 active fires are burning in B.C.
Quick videography by local residents – John Waldron, Kathleen Treichel and Skylar Jacobson – produced vivid documentation of the plane stolen by a ground crew member at Sea-Tac Airport veering frighteningly close to homes in the South Sound.
Courtney Jensen Junka recorded this dramatic footage of the turboprop passenger plane stolen from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport flying low over Eatonville. The plane eventually crashed and caught fire on Ketron Island near Steilacoom Friday.
Paul Glassman of Lakewood rewrote his matrimonial vows the day of his wedding with the line, “Almonds don’t lactate” and the result has made him a viral sensation - with the help of “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.