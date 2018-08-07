Here is a look at the expanded Idaho State Historical Museum
The Idaho State Historical Museum closed in August 2014. It’s scheduled to reopen Oct. 12, following an upgrade that added 18,000 square feet to the 30,000-square-foot building. A bid problem caused the project to take a year longer than planned.
A 6-month-old orphaned grizzly bear cub has arrived at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park. He was born near Nome, Alaska, and his mother was killed by poachers. He soon is to be joined by an orphaned yearling from Montana.
More than 100 goats belonging to a goat rental business in Boise escaped their enclosure, near a highway district retention pond, and wandered from lawn to lawn through a neighborhood, looking for snacks and meeting the neighbors. Aug. 3, 2018.
A federal grand jury has indicted 13 people — including members of the Aryan Knights and Severely Violent Criminals gangs — for drug distribution, conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms and other crimes.
Washington state's Department of Natural Resources has a Wildfire Aviation team that provides rapid response to wildland fires and an occasional rescue. All of DNR's UH-1H helicopters saw service during the Vietnam War.
The National Park Sevice and other agencies want to remove as many goats as possible from Olympic National Park and relocate them to the North Cascades. Under the plan, the remaining animals would be shot to eradicate them from the park.
East Idaho News reports, "Westbound lanes of Interstate 86 in American Falls are blocked due to a semi truck crash and fire... lanes are blocked between exit 44 (Ramsey Road) and exit 40." The video shown here was near the Seagull Bay exit.
The Meridian Police Department took on the nationwide 'lip sync challenge' singing Dierks Bentley's '5-1-5-0.' After posting their video to Facebook, The Meridian Police Department has now challenged other departments in the Treasure Valley.
Washington state health officials are urging residents to be prepared for smoky days with poor air quality as wildfire season heats up. Seniors, young children and people with existing respiratory problems are especially vulnerable.