Here is a look at the expanded Idaho State Historical Museum

The Idaho State Historical Museum closed in August 2014. It’s scheduled to reopen Oct. 12, following an upgrade that added 18,000 square feet to the 30,000-square-foot building. A bid problem caused the project to take a year longer than planned.
By
Rental goats escape into Boise neighborhood

Northwest News

Rental goats escape into Boise neighborhood

More than 100 goats belonging to a goat rental business in Boise escaped their enclosure, near a highway district retention pond, and wandered from lawn to lawn through a neighborhood, looking for snacks and meeting the neighbors. Aug. 3, 2018.

Semi-truck flips and catches fire along I-86

Northwest News

Semi-truck flips and catches fire along I-86

East Idaho News reports, "Westbound lanes of Interstate 86 in American Falls are blocked due to a semi truck crash and fire... lanes are blocked between exit 44 (Ramsey Road) and exit 40." The video shown here was near the Seagull Bay exit.