Dashcam footage shows semitrailer crash in Nevada that killed two Idaho men

Two men were killed when a semitrailer struck their vehicle Wednesday, July 18, 50 miles north of Las Vegas. The men, Christopher Markley and Robert Jay Barnes, were both from Boise.
By
Semi-truck flips and catches fire along I-86

Northwest News

Semi-truck flips and catches fire along I-86

East Idaho News reports, "Westbound lanes of Interstate 86 in American Falls are blocked due to a semi truck crash and fire... lanes are blocked between exit 44 (Ramsey Road) and exit 40." The video shown here was near the Seagull Bay exit.

Hear how scientists use music to track salmon

Northwest News

Hear how scientists use music to track salmon

The sounds heard represent salmon in different rivers. The changing sounds allow the listener to visualize how the salmon are migrating. The red and green dots and blue arrow represent change in size with population, something you can hear as well.