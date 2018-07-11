Whole Foods Market keeps bees on its roof to raise public awareness on bees’ struggles

In this past winter, Idaho beekeepers lost nearly 26 percent of their bees. With the help from local farmers, Whole Foods Market keeps bees on the roof of its downtown Boise location to raise public awareness about the issues bees are facing.
