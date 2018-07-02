The man accused of killing toddler, stabbing 8 refugees, was arrested just 2 months ago

Timmy Kinner, 30, appears before 4th District Magistrate Judge Russell Comstock in a video arraignment with a public defender Monday, July 2, 2108 ,at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. Kinner was arrested Saturday night after allegedly stabbing nine people at a 3-year-old girl's birthday party with her refugee family. One victim was reported to have died from injuries. Six of the victims were children.