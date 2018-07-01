Meridian police officer injured, one suspect killed in Boise shooting

A Meridian Police Department officer was shot Sunday afternoon and a suspect was killed after a confrontation in a neighborhood near Maple Grove and Overland roads.
The incident occurred in the area of Mediterranean Drive and Crimson Rose Avenue. A male and a female suspect were still at large Sunday night after fleeing in a Dodge Durango, police said. The woman was described as a Hispanic with black hair wearing a gray tank top. A description of the man, the driver, wasn't immediately available. The pair later dumped the Durango at a Suds City carwash on Maple Grove and Overland and left in a gold SUV, police said.
Officers were looking for a person with an outstanding felony warrant when they found the suspects, who fled on foot. Officers pursued on foot, and one suspect opened fire, said Meridian Police Chief Jeff Lavey.
According to Lavey, the officer was shot at least twice and sustained injuries to his leg in the calf area. The officer returned fire, shooting the suspect, who died at the scene. That suspect has not been identified.
The officer was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and was undergoing surgery to remove bullets from his leg and stop bleeding, Lavey said. The officer's exact condition was not known.
A gun was recovered from the dead suspect. Lavey said it was not clear whether the other suspects were armed, but he urged residents to treat them as though they were armed and dangerous. Lavey advised residents in the area to shelter in place.
Residents nearby said they heard four or five pops before hearing sirens but assumed the noises were fireworks. Dispatchers said they received word of the shooting shortly after 1:35 p.m.
Comments