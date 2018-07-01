Stabbing suspect identified; 6 children injured in the attack

Boise Police arrested the man accused of stabbing nine people Saturday night, six of them children.
Timmy Kinner, 30, of Los Angeles, was arrested on nine felony charges of aggravated battery and six felony charges of injury to a child. He was booked into the Ada County Jail.
The victims were attacked at a low-income apartment complex on West State Street and Wylie Lane for refugee families. Four of the victims have life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately clear whether all of the victims are refugees. Kinner is not a refugee, police said.
.
The motive for the attack was not immediately known, Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said. Kinner was a temporary resident at the apartment complex and was asked to leave Friday, according to Boise Police.
"We haven't had anything involving this amount of victims in a single act in Boise in the history of the department," Bones said Saturday.
Related: 9 hurt, 4 critically, as man stabs refugee families at Boise low-income apartments.
The investigation is ongoing. Police were at the scene Sunday morning with the area blocked off by yellow crime scene tape.
The St. George Police Department, in Utah, verified that in April the department arrested Kinner for theft. Further information on the Utah arrest wasn't available Sunday.
Community support
Boise Mayor Dave Bieter on Sunday issued a statement condemning the attack and asking for the community's support for the victims.
"Last night’s horrific attack does not represent Boise. I ask all Boiseans to join me in sending thoughts and prayers for the injured and their families at this terrible time. Our city has long stood as a welcoming city – a place of safety and kindness for those fleeing violence and oppression in their homelands. The senseless acts of one disturbed person does not change that," Bieter said.
Officials with the Boise branch of the International Rescue Committee told the Statesman they're planning a vigil for Monday evening, though details on time and place are yet to be determined.
Ahmed Abdulridha, a family friend of some the victims, said his wife, Sleena, visited the victims in the emergency room on Saturday night.
"Around 100 people were in the ER last night to share with this family," Abdulridha told the Statesman. "My community, we share in happiness and sadness."
Abdulridha and neighbors from Wylie Street apartments said the victims include an Iraqi woman and her children, as well as members of a Syrian family. Boise Police Department has not confirmed those details.
According to Abdulridha, others who live in the Wylie Street apartments heard a woman screaming and saw people running outside. He said neighbors in the apartment complex are not familiar with Kinner and aren't aware of a motive for the attack.
This is a breaking news story that the Idaho Statesman will continue to update today.
Comments