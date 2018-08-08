Hot cars: Children are being left alone inside vehicles, as the temperature increases

What to do if you see a child alone inside a car? What authorities say in regards to children being left alone inside hot cars.
By
Inside the nose of an elephant

Special Reports

Inside the nose of an elephant

Elephants have a keen nose. They have more smell receptors than any mammal – including dogs – and can sniff out food that is several miles away. A new study tests their ability to distinguish between similar smelling plants.