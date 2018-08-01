How abortion access would vary without Roe v. Wade

Elephants have a keen nose. They have more smell receptors than any mammal – including dogs – and can sniff out food that is several miles away. A new study tests their ability to distinguish between similar smelling plants.
Outfielder Cameron Maybin made his Mariners debut on Aug. 1 against the Houston Astros and went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run scored. He talked about his wild 24 hours getting from Atlanta to Seattle after learning he was traded.
A Cal Fire plane drops fire retardant on the River Fire, off Old River Road, on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. On Wednesday, the Mendocino Complex Fire stood at 31,898 acres consumed and was 38 percent contained.
The Carr Fire in California’s Shasta County consumed over 112,000 acres and stood at 30 percent contained late on July 31. Cal Fire said shifting winds, steep terrain and previously unburned fuels contributed to the fire, which broke out on July 23.