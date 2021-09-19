Police: Officer shot, killed man after 4 stabbed

A local police officer in western Pennsylvania shot and killed a man who had stabbed four people, including another local officer, authorities said.

State police in Lawrence County say troopers were called shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday to investigate a reported stabbing in Mahoning Township to which several local police departments had earlier responded.

Police say the local officers found a man “armed with a cutting instrument" who was alleged to be responsible for stabbing three people shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. They said the man then “proceeded to assault and injure a local police officer with the cutting instrument."

Police said another local police officer fired, hitting 34-year-old Christopher Rush of New Castle, who died. Police said those injured included the 24-year-old officer, a 15-year-old youth and two Ohio men, a 61-year-old man from Struthers and a 37-year-old man from Youngstown. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

State police are investigating. Authorities did not identify the officers involved or their departments.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Saturday was slated to be the Mahoning Sportsmans Association’s annual field day. According to an online flier, festivities were to begin with a kids carnival at 11 a.m. and ending with bands and fireworks at 10 p.m.