Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in trench collapse in Alabama

At least one person is dead and two were hurt when a trench collapsed Thursday at an Alabama construction site in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police told al.com that the accident happened about 1 p.m. while workers were installing a storm pipe in John Hunt Park, south of Joe Davis Stadium.

Police told WHNT-TV that emergency crews have rescued two people with injuries described as not life-threatening. A third person was killed in the collapse. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. and Huntsville Fire and Rescue are assisting at the scene.

At least three men involved in the collapse are City of Huntsville Public Works employees, the news sites said.

The Department of Public Works has been doing site work around the stadium to prepare it for a new facility that will replace the stadium. The completion of the facility is set for fall of 2022.

The City of Huntsville identified the worker killed as Bobby Green, 55.

“The City of Huntsville mourns the loss of one of our valued members of our Public Works team,” Mayor Tommy Battle said in a news release. “I ask that our City family and the Huntsville community pray for the families of Bobby Green and for the two employees who were injured. Bobby will be missed by many.”

The accident is under investigation.