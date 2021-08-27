National Politics

Police: ‘Historical’ human bone found at NC dog park

The Associated Press

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C.

Police in Eastern North Carolina are investigating after a “historical” human bone was found at a dog park.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said someone reported finding the bone Wednesday at the Best Friend’s Dog Park and a “preliminary investigation” revealed it was human, news outlets report.

The nine-acre “off-leash” dog park is managed by the Parks and Recreation Department in the city of about 58,000 people about 55 miles northeast of Raleigh. The department discourages digging at the park and no food or dog chews are allowed in the off-leash area.

Police have turned to an East Carolina University forensic anthropologist and the State Bureau of Investigation for help with their investigation.

”According to the anthropologist, due to the extensive weathering of the human bone, it is historical, which means it is estimated to be close to one hundred years old,” police said in the release. “The Rocky Mount Police Department will continue to investigate the situation.”

