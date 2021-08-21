Supreme Court won’t hear bid to halt Obama center project

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a Chicago organization's effort to immediately stop construction of the Obama Presidential Center on the city's South Side.

Crain's Chicago Business reports that Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not explain her decision to reject the emergency appeal on Friday. Protect Our Parks has repeatedly challenged the selection of Jackson Park for construction of the center.

Barack Obama in 2016 announced his selection of the South Side park for the campus that will include a museum, public library branch and outdoor space.

Obama and other representatives for the center have expressed confidence of overcoming any legal objections. A representative for the Obama Foundation told Crain's that construction kicked off this month.

“We greatly appreciate the continued support of our project and process by the courts, including now from the highest court in the land,” the representative said in a statement.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is disappointing, but not surprising,” Michael Rachlis, an attorney for Protect Our Parks, said in a statement to Crain’s. “We still believe that preserving the status quo is fundamental to preventing irreparable harm in Jackson Park.”

Rachlis said the organization remains focused on its remaining legal challenges to the plan.