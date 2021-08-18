Jackson’s public works director stepping down from the post

The director of public works in Mississippi’s capital city is stepping down from the position after leading the community through several ongoing water issue.

Charles Williams will return to his position as city engineer, WAPT-TV reported.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is expected to make a formal announcement soon. Williams said the transition should be complete in two weeks.

Williams said he is happy and content with his decision and looks forward to improving the city’s infrastructure.