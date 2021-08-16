Topeka lawyer disbarred after hit-and-run crash conviction

File photo

A Topeka attorney who was convicted in a fatal hit-and-run crash has been disbarred.

The Kansas Supreme Court revoked Roy Artman’s law license because of his role in the fatal 2016 crash that killed 29-year-old Anthony Espinoza. He was found guilty in 2019 of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

According to court records, Artman struck two people who were changing a tire on their vehicle while he was driving on Interstate 70 between Topeka and Lawrence. Espinoza was killed and the other person was injured.

Artman testified he had a couple alcoholic drinks at a restaurant before the crash and that he didn’t know what he hit that night, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.

The Kansas Supreme Court said Artman’s testimony about the crash wasn’t consistent with the evidence.

Artman was sentenced to 24 months of probation after he was convicted in November 2019.