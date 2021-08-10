Walker’s wife voted in Georgia as couple lives in Texas, records show

ATLANTA — Potential U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker and his wife live in Texas, but she voted in Georgia's election for president last fall.

The absentee ballot cast by Julie Blanchard raises questions about whether she was allowed to vote in Georgia while living in Texas. It's illegal for nonresidents to vote in Georgia in most circumstances.

Meanwhile, her husband was calling for prosecutions of voter fraud.

Walker, a football legend backed by Republican Donald Trump, is considering a run for U.S. Senate next year against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Election records show that Blanchard used her Atlanta address to return an absentee ballot, which she mailed in October from the couple's residence in Westlake, Texas. Blanchard also owns a home near Buckhead.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"If we're residents in both places, is that legally wrong?" Blanchard said when reached by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. "If you have multiple homes, you can't vote where you have a home?"

Blanchard hung up when asked follow-up questions.

State law determines residency based on where a voter's "habitation is fixed," and those who move to another state with the intention of making it their residence lose their eligibility to vote in Georgia.

Blanchard and Walker purchased their Texas property in 2011 and receive a homestead exemption on their property taxes, according to public records. Homestead exemptions are granted to homeowners for their legal residence. Blanchard didn't claim a homestead exemption on her Fulton County property last year.

The Georgia secretary of state's office didn't immediately comment Monday on whether Blanchard was being investigated.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Walker has repeatedly hinted that he might move to Georgia to run for Senate as a Republican, and Trump has said the University of Georgia star running back would be "unstoppable." Several Republicans are already in the race, including Gary Black, Kelvin King and Latham Saddler.

"Play by the rules.....the American people demand ONLY LEGAL BALLOTS be counted. Anyone manipulating this election should be prosecuted," Walker wrote on Twitter in November.