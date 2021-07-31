Savannah’s ex-police chief released from federal prison

A former police chief of a coastal Georgia city was released Friday from federal prison.

Willie Lovett, 72, was released from Residential Reentry Management-Atlanta, a high-security reentry and treatment facility where he was serving a 7 1/2 year sentence for his role in a commercial gambling operation. Lovett will serve three years of supervised release after leaving custody, The Savannah Morning News reported.

A federal jury in 2014 convicted Lovett, who was the police chief in Savannah, for taking money over a 14-year period from Randall Wayne Roach to protect his Magic Midway carnival gambling operation. He also was convicted of two counts each of extortion and making false statements to FBI agents.

The government argued that from 2004 until Sept. 27, 2013 Roach paid for protection from police while Roach cheated customers through carnival games. The court found that Lovett received between $30,000 and $70,000 over that time.

Lovett denied knowing that Roach was running a gambling operation.

Lovett, who was named chief in 2010, had served the Savannah Police Department and its successor, the combined city-county department, for more than 40 years. He retired in 2013.

In 2015 the Georgia Attorney General’s Office determined that Lovett was entitled to his $130,000 a year pension. Federal prosecutors garnished Lovett’s pension to pay for more than $50,000 in fines and assessments stemming from his conviction and sentence.