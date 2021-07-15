3 nominees chosen for Kentucky district court vacancy

Three attorneys have been nominated to fill a vacant district court judgeship in Kentucky.

The Judicial Nominating Commission announced the nominees on Wednesday to fill the vacancy in Warren County. The vacancy is being created by the retirement of Judge Sam Potter Jr. on Friday.

The nominees are Jon Blakely Beliles, Dwight Montae Burton and Kimberly Jo Geoghegan, all of Bowling Green, the Supreme Court said.

Beliles has been a solo practitioner for seven years, focusing on criminal defense. He previously served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney.

Burton has been a solo practitioner for 13 years, focusing on criminal defense, bankruptcy and family law. He was previously a public defender with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy.

Geoghegan has been a prosecutor for more than 25 years, including assistant commonwealth's attorney for the last 18 years and chief deputy assistant commonwealth’s attorney since 2005.

The names of the nominees are sent to the governor, who has 60 days to appoint a replacement.