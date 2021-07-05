Police ID man killed in triple shooting in Wichita

Police have identified a man who was killed in a Wichita shooting over the weekend that also injured two other people.

Shay Prewitt, 49, of Wichita, was found dead by officers called out around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of shooting in southeast Wichita, police said in a news release.

Officers also found a 14-year-old boy and a 36-year-old man who had gunshot wounds. The boy and injured man were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

Investigators believe the incident began when Prewitt and the 36-year-old man confronted another man at the request of a woman. A fight ensued before shots were fired. Police said they are not seeking additional suspects.