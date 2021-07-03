Ex-SC police officer arrested for misconduct

A former police officer in the South Carolina town of Moncks Corner has been arrested, accused of accepting money to dismiss a traffic ticket.

Randall O. Scott, 53, faces one count of criminal conspiracy, common law misconduct in office, the State Law Enforcement Division said.

Investigators found that Scott pulled a driver over for speeding on Nov. 25 and issued a ticket for $76.88, according to an arrest affidavit, news outlets reported. The motorist contacted Scott several days later asking for help. The officer met with the driver and agreed to take $77 cash in return for dismissing the ticket, affidavits said.

On April 22, the driver went to Moncks Corner traffic court where there were no records of the ticket being paid for or charge dropped, affidavits said.

SLED agents spoke with Scott May 6. He told them he accepted the money but made no effort to pay the fine or have the charge dropped, news outlets reported.

Scott was arrested July 1 and released on his own recognizance, records show. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Authorities said Scott resigned from the police department after admitting to taking money in exchange for dismissing citations.

Scott had worked for the department from February 2015 until he resigned in May.