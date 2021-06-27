Deputy fired for taunting noise opponent with his loud truck

A deputy in South Carolina was fired after he intentionally drove his loud truck past the home of a man who asked county officials for a noise ordinance.

Beaufort County deputy Christopher Capps told a supervisor “I’ll admit I did poke the bear a little bit" and later told an internal investigator he was wrong to taunt the man with his truck with 38-inch (96-centimeter) tires, according to disciplinary documents obtained by The Island Packet of Hilton Head.

“I know it was wrong, I know, you know, morally it was wrong,” Capps told the internal investigator. “As a deputy, I’m supposed to be held to a higher standard than that, and you know, it was a stupid, stupid thing to do.”

The man chased Capps and his truck after the drive-by racket for more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) before they were both pulled over by other officers, according to the documents.

Capps said he accelerated by the man's Beaufort home because he “complains about the loud cars” in County Council meetings, according to the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office fired Capps after deciding his off-duty behavior discredited the department or brought it into disrepute.