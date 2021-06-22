Sheriff’s office: 9-month-old infant drowns in home bathtub

A 9-month-old infant drowned in a bathtub at home on Sunday, according to a North Carolina sheriff’s office.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies went to a home in Pink Hill in response to a call about a child not breathing. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says emergency personnel reached the home and found the baby had drowned.

According to the news release, family members and emergency workers attempted life-saving measures, but could not revive the child.

Ingram said his office will conduct a full investigation to determine if there was any criminal wrongdoing involved.

The sheriff's office said it isn't releasing the name of the victim or the family until the investigation is complete.